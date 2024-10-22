Larne chief Tiernan Lynch calls for improved cross-border relations as his side aim to down Shamrock Rovers on the European stage

By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes there should be a better cross-border relationship ahead of their European clash against Shamrock Rovers.

The Irish League champions square off against the League of Ireland winners at Windsor Park in Conference League action on Thursday night.

When asked if an All-Ireland competition - like the Setanta Cup - should return, Lynch stated that an improved working relationship would football strive on both sides of the border.

He explained: "I think football on the island of Ireland has a huge amount to offer.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes their upcoming tie against Shamrock Park is not an 'insurmountable task'Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes their upcoming tie against Shamrock Park is not an 'insurmountable task'
"I think there's lots we can learn from each other and we should have a better working relationship.

"Ultimately, we all want the same things at the end of the day and that's success for both footballing sides of the borders.

"I think it's hugely important that there is that collaboration and we get to test ourselves against them and vice-versa, which I thought would make a difference.”

History is set to be made on Thursday as the first European game is set to be played in Northern Ireland.

Larne started their European campaign a defeat to Norwegian side Molde and Lynch has called on neutral supporters to help cheer their fellow Irish League representatives.

"I hope that people will look at this game not necessarily as Larne vs Shamrock Rovers but even a bit of rivalry getting in there with the Irish League vs the League of Ireland.

"I hope they come out and support us and get behind us.

"Hopefully we can make everyone in the league proud and I don't think it's a matter of bragging rights of Larne vs any other club, I think it's a matter of can we get the bragging rights of north vs south.

"I think they've got a big enough squad and enough quality in their squad to be able to rotate and still put a top, top team on the pitch.

"I think it's important that we embrace and enjoy that challenge and realise we can get something from this game and this is not an insurmountable task.

"If we perform that we are capable of performing, then I think we can cause Rovers real problems.”

