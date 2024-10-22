Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes there should be a better cross-border relationship ahead of their European clash against Shamrock Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irish League champions square off against the League of Ireland winners at Windsor Park in Conference League action on Thursday night.

When asked if an All-Ireland competition - like the Setanta Cup - should return, Lynch stated that an improved working relationship would football strive on both sides of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "I think football on the island of Ireland has a huge amount to offer.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes their upcoming tie against Shamrock Park is not an 'insurmountable task'

"I think there's lots we can learn from each other and we should have a better working relationship.

"Ultimately, we all want the same things at the end of the day and that's success for both footballing sides of the borders.

"I think it's hugely important that there is that collaboration and we get to test ourselves against them and vice-versa, which I thought would make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History is set to be made on Thursday as the first European game is set to be played in Northern Ireland.

Larne started their European campaign a defeat to Norwegian side Molde and Lynch has called on neutral supporters to help cheer their fellow Irish League representatives.

"I hope that people will look at this game not necessarily as Larne vs Shamrock Rovers but even a bit of rivalry getting in there with the Irish League vs the League of Ireland.

"I hope they come out and support us and get behind us.

"Hopefully we can make everyone in the league proud and I don't think it's a matter of bragging rights of Larne vs any other club, I think it's a matter of can we get the bragging rights of north vs south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they've got a big enough squad and enough quality in their squad to be able to rotate and still put a top, top team on the pitch.

"I think it's important that we embrace and enjoy that challenge and realise we can get something from this game and this is not an insurmountable task.