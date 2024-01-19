Larne have completed their third signing of the January transfer window by confirming the arrival of midfielder Oisin Devlin from Institute.

The 17-year-old has been a star performer for ‘Stute this season and he has signed a long-term deal at Inver Park.

As part of the deal to bring Devlin to Larne, the midfielder will return to Institute on loan for the remainder of the season.

Devlin has played a huge part in ‘Stute’s promotion push as they are second in the Playr-Fit Championship table, just two points behind leaders Dundela.

Oisin Devlin has joined Larne on a long-term deal from Institute, where he will return on loan for the rest of the season. Picture: Larne FC

Commenting on the switch, Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes Devlin moving back to Kevin Deery’s side on a temporary switch will aid the teenager’s development before coming back in the summer.

“Oisin is a really highly-rated young player who is already getting plenty of game time, despite only being 17 years of age.

“He is big, athletic and is coming from a team who like to play football, so he has got a good schooling at Institute.

“We feel the best thing for his development right now is to continue to get those minutes under his belt and so he will see out the season with Institute.

“We’re looking forward to having Oisin join with us in the summer as he gets his career at Larne underway.”