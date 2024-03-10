Larne defender Cian Bolger named Player of the Month for February after helping Inver Reds keep four clean sheets in their bid to retain the Gibson Cup
Larne defender Cian Bolger has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for February.
Bolger excelled defensively helping the Invermen keep clean sheets against Glenavon, Glentoran, Ballymena United and Loughgall.
Bolger said: "I would like to thank sponsor Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' Association for this award.
"I think our success is down to hard work on the pitch. We take great pride in keeping clean sheets. Clean sheets give you the platform to win games and that's what we need to do to win the league."
Glentoran's David Fisher was runner-up with Larne's Lee Bonis third.