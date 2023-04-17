Owner Kenny Bruce has quoted his investment into Larne since 2017 as around £5 million – with Lynch now having delivered the ultimate dream of a first top-flight league prize in the club’s 134-year history.

However, for Lynch – who will soon celebrate his sixth anniversary as Larne boss, having steered the club from second-tier strugglers to Premiership premiers – that historic success marks only the latest milestone towards establishing the Inver Park outfit as consistent challengers for the game’s biggest prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't want to be part of something that's a one-off and I know Kenny Bruce doesn't want to be part of something that's a one-off,” said Lynch in the aftermath of Friday’s 2-0 victory over Crusaders that wrapped up Larne as league champions with two games left on the Premiership fixture list. “We want to be sitting at that top table, that's a definite.

Friday's title celebrations proved a family affair for Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

"And I think the work that has been put in over the last five or six years and the platforms that have been put in place, right from the Academy to the first team and the things happening off the field...I hope we'll stay at the top.

“People will always talk about Larne and we get that reputation for the money but if people really knew…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had players return to part-time football elsewhere and earning more money, and we've brought people here from part-time clubs taking pay cuts this season.

“Kenny was clear that he wasn't going to throw money at players in the first team, that he wanted to put money into the ground, that he wanted to build foundations, he wanted that sustainability and, thankfully, we've been able to back that up on the pitch.​​​​​​​”

Following significant road trips on the path towards securing the coveted Gibson Cup silverware, Larne will lift the trophy at home this Friday night when outgoing champions Linfield come to town.

“I just hope that the players, who will now go down in history as the first ever Larne team to win a title...and the fans...get to enjoy every minute of it,” said Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad