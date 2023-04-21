Larne drew 1-1 with last year's champions Linfield, however the port town had already clinched the Gibson Cup the week before by defeating Crusaders 2-0, so last night saw the official presentation of the cup to the team in front of their celebrating fans.

Margaret Ferguson is a liaison officer for the club and also the ambassador of Her Game Too, a movement to encourage women, children and families to get involved..

"This week, it's been really surreal," she said. "I work in the town centre and we've had customers coming in and talking about the fantastic vibe. All the shops in the main street are all decorated. It has just been really really good for the town.

A surreal atmosphere enveloped Larne FC this week, as they prepared to lift the Irish League Cup for the first time ever. Pictured are fans at the 1-1 draw with Linfield on Friday night, ahead of the cup presentation. Pic: Colm Lenaghan

"Everything just felt different this year. There was just something that was building with the supporters, there was just a different feeling that grew and grew as the year went on.

"It just got to the stage where we were saying, 'This is happening'.

"I still don't think we took it in. I still don't think it has sunk in, it's a wee bit of disbelief."

Ahead of last night's clash with last year’s league champions, Larne owner, Kenny Bruce MBE paid tribute to his team.He said: “The day has arrived where this special group of players will lift the Gibson Cup at Inver Park. What an incredible Larne FC team they are. Zero goals conceded in the last five games, three goals conceded in the last 15, 10 goals conceded in the last 25 and remarkably only 18 in 36.”

Margaret Ferguson and her sons Caleb, Lucas and Cian just before their team Larne FC lifted the Irish League cup for the first time on Friday night.

His cash injection of £5m in 2017 was the launchpad for Larne clinching its first ever Irish League title.

Margaret said it was a fantastic family event last night.

"I am here in the stand and the atmosphere is unreal," she told the News Letter.

"There are stalls, ice cream, gelato vans, cartoon characters, minions and Spider Man - the kids are all running about. It's just a brilliant atmosphere."

It is quite an historic event for Larne.

"It's been a long time coming and we're definitely going to make the most of it and enjoy everything. I'm here with my friends and my three boys. So we're going to have a great family night together."Originally from Ballymena, she moved to Larne seven years ago. A friend in her running club invited her to a game, with her sons Caleb (12) Lucas (13) and Cian (18).

"And now we attend every game together - home and away."

Her family back in Ballymena, however, are big supporters of their own club.

"So there is always a bit of tension when Larne plays Ballymena!"But for her, Larne FC has been a great bonding factor with her own children.

"I drive the boys to the matches and it's a family thing for us. We talk on the way there about the team sheet and who is playing."

The journey back may be talkative - or not - depending on how Larne fared.