The reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions won five of their six games in all competitions during the second month of the season – scoring 15 goals and conceding a measly two.

That included back-to-back victories over Linfield in the both the league and County Antrim Shield. They also saw off Newry City, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon, with their solitary defeat coming away to Loughgall.

“We haven’t really had that real consistency so far this season, but all credit to the players and the staff – they roll their sleeves up, there’s been no complaining and we’ve ground out results. I’m hoping that our best days are ahead of us.

“I don’t think there are such things as personal awards in a team environment.