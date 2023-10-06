News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Larne have grinded out results so far this season, says Tiernan Lynch as September's Manager of the Month is hoping for an added consistency

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for September.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The reigning Sports Direct Premiership champions won five of their six games in all competitions during the second month of the season – scoring 15 goals and conceding a measly two.

That included back-to-back victories over Linfield in the both the league and County Antrim Shield. They also saw off Newry City, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon, with their solitary defeat coming away to Loughgall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We haven’t really had that real consistency so far this season, but all credit to the players and the staff – they roll their sleeves up, there’s been no complaining and we’ve ground out results. I’m hoping that our best days are ahead of us.

“I don’t think there are such things as personal awards in a team environment.

"The effort and commitment that people put in at the club, in all aspects, it’s nice to be able bring these awards back.”

Related topics:Tiernan LynchLarneLinfieldGlenavonCarrick Rangers