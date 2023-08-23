The Scottish native joined the Inver Reds in June 2021 and helped Larne win their first ever league title last season, as well as two County Antrim Shield triumphs.

The 25-year-old, who was also on the books of Linfield for a season, has kept a total of 46 clean sheets from his 88 games between the sticks for Tiernan Lynch's side.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay," he told Larne's media channel.

Rohan Ferguson has signed a new contract to remain at Larne until the end of the 2025/26 season

"I don't make any secrets about how much I've enjoyed my time here at the club.

"Once I spoke with Tiernan last week, it was just the matter of getting it done.

"Hopefully, it's another successful two years.

"It's been a good journey so far and thankfully there have been more ups than downs.

"I think we had a successful year last year and we've progressed and got better and better since I've been here."

Despite already having several winners' medals to his collection already, the shot stopper is eyeing even more during his tenure in east Antrim.

He added: "I think Kenny Bruce (owner) and the gaffer made it clear that we want to win everything.

"I think that's where the club is now that whatever competition we are in, we are expected to win it.

"It puts a lot of pressure on us which is a good thing and that's certainly where the club stands now.

"Hopefully, we can carry that out and be successful in the years to come.