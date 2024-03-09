Larne manager Tiernan Lynch scoops back-to-back monthly awards but vows there's still 'a lot of hard work to be done' in their quest for further trophies this season

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for February.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
The Invermen enjoyed a superb February, with a 100% record in Sports Direct Premiership beating Loughgall, Ballymena United and Glentoran. Larne also knocked Glenavon out of the Irish Cup with a resounding 5-0 win.

It's back-to-back monthly awards for Lynch, who also claimed the January prize.

Lynch said: "It's lovely to win awards like these. As far as I'm concerned I'm picking them up on behalf of the staff and the players.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke hands Larne's Tiernan Lynch with the Manager of the Month prize for February

"Of course, there's more important trophies out there to be won. We're delighted to be top of the league and into the Irish Cup semi-final, but the reality is we have won nothing yet.

"There's still a lot of hard work to be done."

