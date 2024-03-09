Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Invermen enjoyed a superb February, with a 100% record in Sports Direct Premiership beating Loughgall, Ballymena United and Glentoran. Larne also knocked Glenavon out of the Irish Cup with a resounding 5-0 win.

It's back-to-back monthly awards for Lynch, who also claimed the January prize.

Lynch said: "It's lovely to win awards like these. As far as I'm concerned I'm picking them up on behalf of the staff and the players.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke hands Larne's Tiernan Lynch with the Manager of the Month prize for February

"Of course, there's more important trophies out there to be won. We're delighted to be top of the league and into the Irish Cup semi-final, but the reality is we have won nothing yet.