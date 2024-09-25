Larne midfielder George Marsh says Inver Reds are just taking it 'game by game' after home win against Loughgall
The Inver Reds took the first-half lead as Benji Magee was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range against his former employers.
Magee refused to celebrate in respect to the Villagers as he got his goal account for Larne up and running after good build-up play by Andy Ryan and Josh Seary allowed the striker to slam home.
Whilst Larne controlled large spells of possession, Loughgall were still dangerous and had sights of goal through Jay Boyd and Adam Towe in the first-half, before Tiernan Kelly was denied after the break.
Larne sealed the deal on 81 minutes as Matthew Lusty's flick sent Ryan through on goal and the Scotsman made no mistake as Tiernan Lynch's men are now unbeaten in their last four games – including four consecutive clean sheets.
"The main thing is that we got the three points this evening," Marsh told Larne's social media channels.
"Probably not the best performance in the world...but another clean sheet for us and the three points.
"It's the first back-to-back wins this season and hopefully gives us momentum for the tough away trip on Friday.
"We just take it game by game.
"We've got so many games coming up and we have to be going out there to try and win every game."
Marsh, who joined Larne in the summer after a spell in Cyprus with AEL Limassol, has now set his targets on another positive result as the champions travel to Cliftonville on Friday night.
"I think I've settled in really well," he continued.
"Everyone around the club, the boys, the staff have made me feel really welcome.
"I'm just here to try and help the team as much as possible.
"Everyone has been telling me how they're a good team and it's going to be a really tough game.
"It's time to recover now and we look forward to the game on Friday."
