The Inver Reds opened up their defence by squandering a 4-1 lead against Dungannon Swifts on Monday night as Rodney McAree's men staged a miraculous comeback by scoring three times in a remarkable 13-minute spell.

Speaking to Larne's media channel after the game, a shell-shocked Lynch was criticial of his side's collapse and the performance at Inver Park.

"It wasn't a good performance from start to finish," he analysed.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has demanded an improvement ahead of the clash against Glentoran

"I don't think we did ourselves or the fans justice.

"To be 4-1 up, albeit it probably wasn't a 4-1 game for us, and to draw in the manner in which we did was just totally unacceptable.

"It was just a very unlike-Larne performance and you can ask me why but I don't just have an answer.

"We've been training well, we've been working hard and I don't know where that came from.

"There's no excuses, we've got to take that on the chin, got to review it and we can't sweep that under the carpet.

"If anybody here thinks that once you win a league title that you're entitled to a second one and they give it you and you don't have to work for it, then they're sadly mistaken."

Larne travel to The Oval this evening to face a Glentoran side who will be buoyed by their late winner against Glenavon last weekend.

With that in mind, defender Shaun Want stressed that he and his team-mates need to "buck up their ideas" if they are to pick up maximum points against Warren Feeney's side.

He said: "There will be a lot of things to pick apart and work on from Monday that we need to get right for Friday.

"If you thought that was a challenge against Dungannon on Monday, then Friday will be just as hard, if not harder.