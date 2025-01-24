Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larne manager Gary Haveron says the Inver Reds are going to enjoy simply focusing on the league after their County Antrim Shield final defeat to Glentoran.

The men from east Antrim missed out on the chance of securing a fifth successive triumph in the competition after a penalty shoot-out defeat at Seaview.

After also being knocked out of Europe, the Irish Cup and BetMcLean Cup in recent weeks, Larne now turn their sole focus to Premiership commitments as they continue to play catch-up in their schedule.

Haveron said: "You can't complain when it goes to penalties. We've won it twice on penalties this is the reality sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn't.

Larne chief Gary Haveron praised his players as their hectic schedule has now narrowed down to Premiership commitments

"It didn't go for us this time but I'm really proud of the reaction and i'm really proud of the second half performance, and I'm proud of each and every one of the players.

"That was their 40th game of the season already, they've moved mountains this year and been incredible for the football club.

"They've put the club, the league and the country on the map for what they've done in Europe and they've been unbelievable up until this point.

"They've gone to the well time and time again and they will continue to from now until the end of the season.

"I'm really looking forward to Saturday and getting out to play Ballymena and just focusing on the league and trying to get three points.

"I can't wait for Saturday to come around and I'm sure the boys will be the same."

A missed penalty by Levi Ives - who has subsequently joined Coleraine - proved to be the difference on the night.

Whilst acknowledging he would have loved to have brought the trophy to Inver Park for a fifth year in a row, Haveron focused on the positives of giving the Larne faithful another big day out.

"It would be a dull thing if you were just winning it year after year," he joked.

"I would have loved to have created that bit of history for the club but the achievement is still incredible.

"Five finals in a row is nothing to be sniffed at. Most clubs in the Irish League would rip your arms off for what we've achieved in the last few years.