Larne secured promotion to the Danske Bank Premiership after they clinched the Bluefin Sport Championship title on Saturday.

A 3-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Inver Park left them runaway winners of the Championship with several weeks still to play.

All the goals at Ferney Park came in the first half.

Marty Donnelly opened the scoring and the lead was doubled when Davy McDaid struck.

The result was put beyond any doubt just before half time when Ben Tilney scored.