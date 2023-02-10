After Calum Birney headed a good chance wide for the visitors, Tiernan Lynch's men would take the lead on 14 minutes.

A throw-in was flicked on by Lee Bonis into the path of Andy Ryan and the striker had the vision to find the run of Leroy Millar.

The midfielder still had a lot to do as he burst into the box before arrowing past Rory Brown.

Larne’s ﻿﻿Leroy Millar celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Glenavon

Glenavon enjoyed plenty of the ball but failed to overly trouble Rohan Ferguson and went further behind on 41 minutes.

Good defending by Aaron Donnelly allowed the Inver Reds to retrieve possession and Bonis slipped through Millar who doubled his tally for the evening and make it ten goals for the campaign.

The Lurgan Blues brought on Eoin Bradley early in the second-half and they almost halved the deficit in fortunate circumstances as Conor Kerr's cross inadvertently turned into a shot that clipped the top of the crossbar.

Gary Hamilton's men had the hosts camped in their own half for large spells after the interval and threatened on 72 minutes as loanee Jordan Stewart drove forward and hit an effort wide.

Despite that territorial advantage, Larne would hit Glenavon on the counter attack as Tomas Cosgrove sent Bonis through on goal and the marksman found the back of the net via the post on 76 minutes.

The final opportunity of the contest would see Matthew Fitzpatrick’s overhead kick be smothered by Ferguson on the line as Larne preserved their clean sheet.

The result sees Larne go top on goal difference with Glenavon still waiting for their first win away from home in the league since August.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule (Watson '66 mins), Bonis, Donnelly, Bolger, Thomson (Kelly '52 mins), Millar (Gordon '46 mins), Glynn (O'Neill '76 mins), Cosgrove, Ryan (Maguire '66 mins).

Subs Not Used: Pardington (GK), Banda.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney, Fitzpatrick, Campbell, Baird (Bradley '51 mins), Wallace, Doran, Garrett (Snoddy '51 mins), Ward, Stewart.

Subs Not Used: Matthews (GK), O'Connor, Lynch, Prendergast, Rogers.