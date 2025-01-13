Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Haveron says the prospect of giving Larne supporters a big day out is a driving factor for Tuesday's BetMcLean Cup semi-final against Cliftonville.

The two clubs do it all over again at Inver Park on Tuesday, four days on from Larne's 2-0 success against the Reds at the east Antrim venue.

The Inver Reds have twice appeared in the final of the competition without lifting the trophy, with Cliftonville toasting success six times in the club's history.

Despite a final date against Glentoran in the County Antrim Shield on the horizon, Haveron still wants to forget the demons from the Irish Cup exit to Championship side Limavady United by reaching the final.

Larne and Cliftonville meet at Inver Park this evening for a final spot in the BetMcLean Cup

"It's a cup game so it's all to play for. They will want to come back down here and reverse the result," he said.

"We will look for more of the same and hopefully we will have a few bodies back.

"That will boost us going into the game and we can take real confidence from Friday night's performance and result.

"We showed both sides of our game with some of the football we played. Some of the football we played, especially on the break, was fantastic, but we also showed the desire and hunger which has helped us win back-to-back titles.

"A clean sheet and two goals, added to the three on Tuesday night made it a good week for us.

"We let ourselves down against Limavady but we bounced back with two good wins in the league.

"We want to give our fans more big days out. We've underperformed in the competition in recent seasons and by contrast Cliftonville have had a decent record, so it's going to be a difficult game.

"We will be putting every effort into getting to another final."

Larne were without the services of attacking trio Andy Ryan, Matty Lusty and Paul O’Neill for Friday’s win, with Leroy Millar also absent after a setback to a previous injury.

However, an own goal and Dylan Sloan finish proved to be enough for Larne as they swept to all three points.

When asked if any of his absentee list will be available for this evening, Haveron was confident that would be the case.

"Andy Ryan was touch and go for Friday night, he probably wanted to play, but there was no point risking him when we didn't need to push him,” he continued.

"Matty Lusty and Paul O'Neill should also be back in training, so it will be a boost to have those three available for selection again but they will have to do well to remove Dylan Sloan from the number 9 shirt.

"We had to change things up as injuries obviously dictate that.

"We're missing the quality of Matty Lusty, Andy Ryan, Paul O'Neill and even Leroy Millar, who pops up with goals as well.