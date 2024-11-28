New Larne boss Nathan Rooney says the Inver Reds want to finish their historic European campaign by securing at least a point from their last three fixtures.

The east Antrim side have lost their opening three Conference League games ahead of tonight's clash away at Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana.

After a trip to Slovenia, Rooney's boys will face Dinamo Minsk and KAA Gent thereafter as their historic Conference League campaign comes to an end.

Molde and Shamrock Rovers put Larne to the sword in the opening two games, however the Irish League champions put in a resolute performance last time out against Swiss side St Gallen, where they narrowly lost by a 2-1 scoreline.

Rooney, who was officially announced as Larne's new manager on Monday, will not be in the dugout for tonight's game as first-team affairs have been left to assistant manager Gary Haveron.

"The previous job it was something I was looking forward to...this job, it's where we should be," said Rooney about Larne's Conference League schedule.

"Getting to group stages is an unbelievable compliment and it's off the back of all the work over previous years.

"It's a competition so we've got to go in, not be naive, but be confident in terms of how we set the team up.

"But, at the same time, we've got to be alive to what's coming up in the (domestic) league and cup competitions as well.

"It's not a free hit, we've got to be organised, there's a different set of eyes on you and obviously three games in this competition moving forward.

"So let's go and try and get at least a point if not more."

Rooney was installed as the man to replace Tiernan Lynch who was lured away from Larne to take the reins at Derry City.

The 35-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal and will take charge of the Inver Reds for the first time on Sunday as they host Cliftonville.

Chief Executive Officer Niall Curneen says Rooney was always on the club's radar after his impressive work at Gibraltarian side FCB Magpies.

"It's probably the biggest change that we've gone through in the last seven-and-a-half years,” he reflected.

"There's been lots of change behind the scenes and change is something we welcome and embrace.

"It's the end of a fantastic chapter in the club's history and one that we'll all be able to look back on fondly.

"But when you listen to the energy and enthusiasm Nathan has...it's the start of a very exciting chapter hopefully moving forward.

"And I've got no reason to believe we haven't got more big nights here and end-of-season parties that we've come to enjoy over the last couple of years.

"We're looking forward to it, we've very excited behind the scenes.

"I know our fans will be the same when they get to start to know Nathan...I've seen it in our players' body language this morning after just six or seven minutes' discussion.