The Irish Premiership champions will lock horns against the Finnish side on July 11/12 for the first leg and then July 18/19 for the second leg, with fixture arrangements to be confirmed in due course.

In what will be the Inver Reds’ first appearance in Europe’s top-tier competition, their opponents featured in group stages of the UEFA Europa League last season, facing Roma, Ludogorets and Real Betis before exiting the competition.

HJK Helsinki have previously played against Linfield and Glentoran in European competition.

Larne will face Finnish side HJK Helsinki in the first round of Champions League qualifying

Tiernan Lynch’s side have reached an agreement with Cliftonville to host home European matches at Solitude after their dream of playing Champions League football at Inver Park fell short of the criteria set by FIFA.

It was ruled that Larne’s synthetic surface failed one element of the required FIFA Pro Standard pitch test, meaning they had to pick an alternative venue.