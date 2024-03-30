Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Inver Reds were heavy favourites to reach the showpiece decider last term but were stunned by Ballymena, who ran out 2-0 victors at Seaview to book their spot for a second successive meeting against Crusaders.

Larne used that disappointment as fuel to lift the club's first ever Gibson Cup title a month later and they currently lead the title race this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiernan Lynch's men have never won the famous trophy after losing six finals - with Cliftonville standing in their way of getting another crack at ending that drought.

Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson is ready for the challenge of Cliftonville in today's Irish Cup semi-final

"It was disappointing to lose to Ballymena last year," Scotsman Ferguson said.

"We now have the chance to put that right and I've never won the Irish Cup, so I'd love to be able to say that I have.

"It would be special to play in an Irish Cup final and reaching it would add massive momentum for us in terms of the Premiership title race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cup semi-finals are one-off occasions and anything can happen as Ballymena showed last year as we went into that game full of confidence.

"It is well-documented that the club has never won the Irish Cup so we would like to put that right for everyone involved.

"We now want to win everything that we enter and we have an appetite for it after last year's title triumph.

"The media team at the club deserve big credit as they have produced a terrific build-up for the game. They are trying to appeal to new fans to come to Inver Park and sample a fixture which is what you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Larne is a small town but the percentage of the population coming to games is very good and we want that to continue."

Cliftonville's history in the Irish Cup is also discussed at length as they aim to end a 45-year wait of winning the competition.

Ferguson stated he is an admirer of the football produced by the Reds and he believes they are still firmly in the title race despite being seven points behind.

He explained: “Cliftonville are a good side and they are a team I enjoy playing against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they are still involved in the title mix and it should be a good match as they play football in the right way and similar to us.

"It has all the ingredients for a good spectacle and we are looking forward to it.

"They are a team that I rate highly and they have players who can seriously hurt you.”

Larne were breached in the Premiership for the first time this calendar year as Glenavon found the back of the net in a recent 6-1 win for the Inver Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson, who hails from Bathgate and was previously at Linfield, has targeted another lengthy run without conceding a goal.

"I was disappointed to concede despite winning the game 6-1,” he said.

"It was a good record and all things must come to an end but the most important thing was the three points.