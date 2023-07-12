The Scottish native joined the Inver Reds in the recent winter transfer window and helped Larne win their first ever Gibson Cup title in the process.

That famous success earned Larne their first ever taste of Champions League football as they face HJK Helsinki in the opening qualifying round.

Speaking to Larne's official media channel, marksman Ryan acknowledged that the vision of the owner and manager Tiernan Lynch was to always get to this position.

Andy Ryan has agreed a new deal to stay at Larne ahead of tonight's Champions League qualifying round tie away to HJK Helsinki

He was also quick to stress that the east Antrim don't want to rest on their laurels as they bid for further glory this season.

"Playing in Europe was one of the big objectives from the club when I spoke to them about coming here," he said.

"I wanted to be involved in European football and we delivered that.

"It's important we go into this week and look forward to it.

"It's a very ambitious club and when I spoke to Kenny Bruce (owner) and the gaffer, they had very high standards and high goals they set for the club.

"They wanted to go and achieve things, they didn't want to sit in the middle of the road, they wanted to go on and push for more.

"It's a very determined group and what we did last year was great being history makers and stuff like that.

"That was last season and it's important that we build on that now and it's not just a one season thing.

"We want to go and win what we can this year and hopefully it's another successful one."

The 28-year-old ended speculation about his future by signing a new deal to remain at Inver Park until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ryan, who has also played for the likes of Hamilton, Forfar Athletic and Stirling Albion during his career, admits leaving his family behind in Scotland was a tough decision to make before crossing the Irish Sea.

"I'm happy to get it done," he added.

"We were talking for a few weeks but it's good to get it done and know where I'm going to be playing my football.

"I think since I've come I've made it clear that I've enjoyed my time here.

"The club's made me feel welcome with open arms.

"When the club first offered the new contract I wanted to get it done as soon as possible.

"It's a good changing room to be involved in.

"It's like a close-knit group so it feels like I've been here longer than what I have.

"I think I said at the end of last season that starting eleven's win games but squads win leagues.

"We've got a good squad and we've added to that so far this pre-season and everybody has come back fit and strong.

"I think the biggest challenge was leaving my family behind.