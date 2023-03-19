The Inver Reds now top the Premiership standings by seven points ahead of the final six games of the season.

Tiernan Lynch's men registered a 1-0 win against Ballymena United on Friday night as Andy Ryan's goal was enough to see off the challenge of the Sky Blues.

"The performance was there in terms of determination, willingness to keep a clean sheet and hard work," Sule told Larne's YouTube channel.

Fuad Sule is embracing the Inver Reds' final three matches of the season.

"We were sloppy at times on the ball but we were off for ten days so it's about getting the cobwebs out and getting back on track.

"At this stage of the season, the most important thing is the three points and we got that alongside the clean sheet, so it's a good day at the office.

"We created a few chances and going in at 1-0 at half-time flattered them.

"We could have been two or three goals ahead and then it becomes a totally different game in the second-half.

"The longer it stayed 1-0, the longer they had something to hold onto.

"It kept us under pressure but we dealt with it well and kept them out of their box."

Larne will face all of the top six sides between now and the end of the season, starting with a trip to Coleraine next weekend.

However, Sule vowed that he and his team-mates should relish being involved in those high stake games.

"It's going to be tough for everybody," the tough tackling midfielder continued.

"These are the games you want to play and be involved in when it's crunch time in the season.

"Every game is a big one until the end of the season.

"There are six more games to go and we'll tick them off one by one and see where it takes us.

"It will a tough game against Coleraine as they are a top six side and they always have a good crowd and atmosphere.