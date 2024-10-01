Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Larne striker Andy Ryan believes the Inver Reds have learned from their previous mistakes in Europe as they get ready to make Irish League history.

The reigning champions will become the first team from Northern Ireland to participate in the group stages of European football when they face Norwegian side Molde on Thursday night.

Larne are no strangers to European football since Kenny Bruce took ownership of the club and Ryan stressed how they have gained experience throughout the way.

"Looking back at the other stages of Europe and the biggest thing is we've really learned from our mistakes," the ex-Hamilton Academical ace said. "That comes when you get a bit more experience in the competition as well and we've grown a bit in Europe.

Andy Ryan has enjoyed great success since signing for Larne. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"Those games will set us up going into the Conference League campaign.

"It's massive...any player will tell you they want to play at the top level and we've got there.

"It's important we go and compete and it's important we enjoy it."

He added: “We need to pick and choose our moments then when you do get the chances it's important that we're clinical.

"We're going over there and it's going to be a very difficult game.

"They're a well-established European side and it's important that we go over there, try to compete and try to stick to the gameplan."

Larne have been boosted by the news that manager Tiernan Lynch will remain in the dugout after turning down the opportunity to manage Scottish side St Johnstone.

Ryan was brought to the club by Lynch and the 30-year-old was full of admiration as to how Larne have spent Bruce's investment wisely.

He added: "You can have all the money in the world but it's about how you spend it and how you use it.

"The one big thing about the Gaffer (Tiernan) is you have to be not only the right player but you have to be the right person to gel in the changing room.

"He's really built the right culture here and won't sign anybody for the sake of it.

"It has to be the right person more than the right player.

"It's really professional...that's the thing I've been most impressed with since I've come over here, the professionalism off the pitch."

Ryan reflected on the weekend speculation around a possible Lynch exit.

"There's been talk over the weekend, even before going into the game on Friday (3-1 league win v Cliftonville),” said Ryan. "But we prepared as normal around any outside talk and that's credit to not only the Gaffer (Tiernan) but the boys as a whole.

"We went in and were professional and got the job done.

"Everybody at the club respects him as a person and as a coach.”

Ryan singled out the squad-before-self ethic as key to Larne progress.

