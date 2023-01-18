Larne's hat-trick delight but concern for Linfield's David Walsh after head injury

In a game of controversy - when the Blues had midfielder Kyle McClean sent off along with manager David Healy and his assistant Ross Oliver, it was the Inver Park men who held their nerve in a dramatic spot-kick shoot-out.

Larne came out on top by 4-3 following the spot-kicks.

Tomas Cosgrove, Paul O’Neill, Jeff Hughes and Mark Randall were all on the mark from the spot for Larne - Leroy Millar had his effort saved. Linfield replied through Chris Shields, Chris McKee and substitute goalkeeper Chris Johns, with disappointment for Andy Clarke and Michael Newberry.

Tomas Cosgrove lifts the County Antrim Shield after success for Larne in a penalty shoot-out against Linfield

But the penalty shoot-out didn’t place until Walsh was taken to hospital – the players were also taken off the pitch for a 10-minute period.

Larne undoubtedly had the better of the first half, even before the dismissal of McClean.

Shea Gordon sent in a cross from the right, superbly defended by Daniel Finlayson. When the ball broke to Lee Bonis, he tried a first-time volley that was headed wide by Millar.

But after all the huffing and puffing, the game erupted for all the wrong reasons when a free-for-all broke out involving almost every player on the pitch - plus most who were sitting in the respective dugouts - following McClean’s challenge on Millar.

Referee Shane Andrews consulted with his officials before producing a red card for McClean. Shields and Cain Bolger were issued with yellow.

It got worse for the Blues because assistant manager Oliver couldn’t contain his frustration, which led to the Comber official again pulling out the red card.

The East Antrim boys were almost in front four minutes before the interval. Micheal Glynn whipped in a corner-kick from the left that was met by the towering Millar at the back post, but his thumping header flicked off the top of the crossbar.

Next was Healy to see red. The Linfield boss attempted to return the ball but stepped over the line on to the pitch.

The 11 men were probing and prodding for the breakthrough. Substitute Randall and Tomas Cosgrove combined on the right to create a chance for Millar, who could only head at Walsh.

But the Linfield shot-stopper was called into serious action nine minutes from time when he superbly pawed a Glynn pile-driver around the post following a cross from substitute Thomas Maguire.

Larne should have won it with seven minutes left. Maguire again charged forward before crossing for Paul O’Neill, who headed over the top from point-blank range.

And, as the clock ticked down, Bolger got on the end of a Glynn corner-kick, but Walsh again managed to save on the line.

The game ended in concern for the impressive Walsh as he sustained a serious head injury after an accidental clash with Maguire.