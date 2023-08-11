The Irish Cup holders get their Sports Direct Premiership campaign under way after last week's game against Carrick Rangers was postponed due to the Crues' participation in European football.

The fixture will also mark Jim Ervin's first game in charge at the Ballymena Showgrounds, and whilst that will bring its own furore, Larmour stated that they are solely focused on the task at hand.

"We are excited to get going after a few months off," he said.

Daniel Larmour (right) is ready to embark on a new Premiership campaign with Crusaders as they start their season with an away trip at Ballymena United

"Obviously we have been playing friendlies and in Europe but we are looking forward to the bread and butter of domestic football.

"We had a very good pre-season in terms of the Charity Shield win and our performances in Europe, with our new signings playing a big part in that.

"It means now everyone is pushing for places in the starting eleven and as a result, training is better and everyone knows they need to perform otherwise they won't play.

"However, it's important we start off with a win to make all that hard work pay off.

"We know it's Jim's first home game as Ballymena manager but it's our first game of the campaign and we want to get off to a good start."

Crusaders beat Ballymena in the Irish Cup final for a second successive year back in May.

With that in mind, 24-year-old Larmour believes last season should be categorised as a success despite injuries and suspensions curtailing momentum in terms of a title challenge.

He added: "I thought it was a successful season for us.

"We had our fair share of injuries and suspensions but we were able to win one out of the two biggest prizes on offer.

"We are now looking to build on that and see where it takes us.

"Signing the likes of Jimmy Callacher can only help with that and you can see his quality on the pitch.

"It was a big capture for us as I’m sure plenty of teams were looking to sign him as he’s been there and done it in terms of winning everything there is to win.”

Larmour, who joined the Crues from Glenavon in January 2021, was also full of praise for another unsung hero in the north Belfast side’s back line as they prepare to lock horns with a familiar face in the Ballymena attack.

"Rory McKeown has a lot of quality and is comfortable at centre-back and left-back,” he continued.

"He has done well no matter where he has played and he’s a good pro as he keeps himself fit.

"The more options we have the better as it gives the manager a pleasant headache.

"We will certainly be keeping an eye on Johnny (McMurray) as he’s a good footballer and a good guy as well.