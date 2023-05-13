The Glens looked like qualifying for Europe twelve months ago as they led 2-0 with half an hour remaining but Larne would have different ideas as Ronan Hale scored four times after the east Belfast side were reduced to ten men following Patrick McClean's dismissal.

With that Play-Off defeat firmly on their minds, McAree is hoping that they can go one better this time around and join Larne, Linfield and Crusaders on the European stage.

"Cliftonville have always been a tough team to play since I've been a manager," he said.

Rodney McAree has warned his Glentoran players of last year's European Play-Off defeat as they face Cliftonville this afternoon

"They are a very good side and it was a good result for them to beat Coleraine, who are another very good side.

"It was a tighter affair going by the score line, but they have done well to get over the line and they will take heart from that.

"We're at home and it's one that we can look forward to.

"We look at last season's result in the play-off final and how things changed very quickly for us that night.

"There was a lot of hurt after that. It's not about going out and putting the wrongs right or anything like that, but there's maybe an added incentive that we want to go out and do well.

"It is a warning sign though. I look at key moments from last year and obviously the sending off kills us.

"We have to learn from our mistakes and hopefully we don't make the same ones this time around.”

Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin netted in the success against Glenavon and McAree hopes the winger is finding form at just the right time.

"Big players will go through barren spells from time to time and Conor maybe has,” he added.

"He has been a little bit frustrated because he hasn't scored in a while, but he got one on Tuesday night and maybe could have scored again.

"I thought he was back to his old self which was nice to see.