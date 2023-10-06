Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The marksman netted a quick-fire hat-trick in Saturday's win against Glenavon before finding the back of the net in Tuesday's heavy win against Knockbreda in the BetMcLean Cup.

Bonis has had to be patient in waiting for his opportunity due to the form of Paul O'Neill and Andy Ryan so far this season, however, an injury to the latter has given the 24-year-old a chance to stake his claim to the lead the line for the reigning champions ahead of tonight’s clash against Crusaders.

"Tiernan and I had a conversation," said Bonis about game time.

Lee Bonis will be hoping to continue his rich vein in front of goal as Larne host Crusaders in the Sports Direct Premiership this evening

"Obviously, Paul and Andy have been playing well and I know how hard it is sitting on the bench and waiting for your chance.

"Fair play to the boys for playing well together.

"I just told Tiernan through the week that I'll be training hard and fighting for my place and when it comes, I'll take it.

"I was happy to get minutes as I've been ill over the last few weeks and with the goals too.

"I was away getting x-rays and bloods done which came back clear.

"I think it was a virus but I wouldn't say I'm flying fit yet."

Bonis is on standby for the latest Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia.

The former Portadown man admits he will be ready to seize upon any opening that becomes available.

"That was a big step in my career,” he said of last month’s call-up to Michael O’Neill’s squad.

"I think I've come on leaps and bounds both technically and physically.

"Getting the chance to go away and train with Northern Ireland, get my head in through the door and I'm looking to get back in the future and play a few games and get on the bench.

"I need to keep doing what I'm doing on the pitch for Larne and hopefully get my chance.