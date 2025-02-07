Bangor boss Lee Feeney says his side are simply focusing on the next rather than potential promotion to the top flight

Promotion-chasing Bangor boss Lee Feeney says his team won’t be looking too far ahead despite holding a commanding lead at the top of the Playr-Fit Championship table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders extended their advantage at the summit to nine points after Tuesday night’s 4-0 win against Ballyclare Comrades, with second-placed Limavady United having a game in hand.

Despite acknowledging how much a return to the top-flight would mean to everyone associated with Bangor, a grounded Feeney says he and his players are only concentrating on the next game in the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That next contest is a derby clash against Ards this afternoon.

Feeney said: "I don't want to talk about it yet because there is a huge amount of expectation.

"People have to remember that Bangor was in the Ballymena Provincial League four or five years ago.

"Now they are talking about promotion to the top flight...but all we do is focus on one game at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are not allowed to look beyond that...but there's no shying away that it would be brilliant for the club and the city if we got promoted.

"There's a lot of work to be done before we start thinking about that.

"We've 12 games left and we keep ticking one off at a time and then it's down to the last one to see where you are at.

"We just got Ballyclare Comrades out of the road and we are now focussing on Ards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, we don't have long to wait because sometimes when you look towards these big games it can be too long before they come around."

Feeney admits that he is struggling to enjoy the pressure-cooker of the title race due to setting high demands.

"Since I've come into Bangor - I've really enjoyed it,” he stated.

"I think this is my fourth season but to be honest this season has had more pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The expectations are high, the fans have high expectations now because we have done so well recently, but we will enjoy and embrace that.

"You are then demanding more from yourself and your team...and on Tuesday night when we were winning 4-0, I couldn't wait for the game to be finished because I didn't want to concede a goal.

"I haven't really been enjoying it because I'm always looking for perfection.

"I said to myself I'm going to try and enjoy it from now on - but it's not working!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney’s men were active in the January transfer window as six new players were brought in.

He is hoping that the recruitment of mixture and youth can get his side over the line.

"We lost six players in the window so we had to replace them, which we did,” he added.

"We brought in a bit of experience, brought in quality and we brought in a few players with growth who I think can be really top players, notably Michael Morgan who has arrived from Ballyclare.

"We brought in a wide range of players who can hopefully take us to the next level.