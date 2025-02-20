Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paraag Marathe, the Californian reportedly playing a key role in the proposed multi-million pound investment in Rangers, is already well-versed in British football.

A driving force behind 49ers Enterprises, the investment wing of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, he is currently chairman at Leeds.

The 49ers Enterprises company took over the Championship club in 2023 and is said to be part of a consortium interested in the Ibrox outfit.

Talks with Rangers, which emerged on Wednesday, have reportedly reached an advanced stage with the BBC Sport website claiming a takeover of the William Hill Premiership club is “expected to be completed between April and June”.

Talks with Rangers regarding a takeover of the club, which emerged on Wednesday, have reportedly reached an advanced stage. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Marathe is both president of 49ers Enterprises and executive vice president of football operations and the team’s official website outlines a host of roles he has undertaken over the years.

His biography on the site reads: “Marathe continues in his long-respected role as the team’s chief contract negotiator and salary cap architect, while overseeing the team’s football analytics department, among other football duties.

“He is responsible for the 49ers’ compliance with the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement and works alongside general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan on all aspects of the club’s football operations. Marathe also co-chairs the NFL’s Future of Football Committee.”

In his role as president of 49ers Enterprises, he leads the group’s strategic investment in Leeds after the company became the sole owner of the Yorkshire club in 2023, after five years as minority owners.

A consortium backed by San Francisco 49ers president and Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is said to be looking to take a controlling stake in Rangers. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Marathe is “overseeing all aspects of the club, including sporting and business operations, and drives the strategy to fight for promotion back to the Premier League”.

Last year, Marathe and his team announced “a landmark partnership deal with Red Bull” which “brings in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment”.

Any takeover of Rangers would require dealing with a fragmented ownership base.

The club’s former chairman, South Africa-based Dave King, is the largest individual shareholder with a stake of 12.96 per cent through his New Oasis Asset Company.

Douglas Park owns 11.54 per cent and George Taylor holds 10.22 per cent of the shares. Stuart Gibson holds 9.53 per cent while John Bennett, who stood down as chairman last year for health reasons, has 7.11 per cent.

Borita Investments and Perron Investment, owned by directors Julian Wolhardt and John Halsted respectively, hold a combined 12.69 per cent.

A Rangers spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “It is not our policy to comment on speculation. If there were any such discussions, these would remain confidential.”

Rangers fans are desperate for a cash injection into the club which would help them close the increasing gap on and off the field behind Old Firm rivals Celtic, who are on course for another domestic treble this season.

When Celtic beat Rangers on penalties in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park in December, they reclaimed the title as Scotland’s most successful club and went ahead of their Old Firm rivals for the first time since 1938.

The Parkhead club have 119 major trophies, one ahead of the Gers on 118.

Last October, Rangers published their annual financial results which showed a £17.2million loss but noting record revenues.

Earlier this month, Celtic announced a pre-tax profit of £43.9m in the club’s latest set of financial results. The interim report for the six months to December 31, 2024 also showed the Parkhead club hold a cash reserve of £65.4m.

Under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement was given the backing of Patrick Stewart on Wednesday, although the chief executive admitted the recent shock Scottish Gas Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen’s Park at Ibrox was “a source of shame”.