Rangers' Leon King (left) has signed a new long-term deal with the Ibrox club.

The club did not reveal the exact length of the contract for the 18-year-old, who has made 26 first-team appearances, including 19 this season.

The Scotland Under-21 international told Rangers TV: “I’m extremely happy to sign a long-term extension, it’s amazing for me and my family. It’s something I have always wanted to do, play for this club, and I’m glad it is continuing.

“I’ve been a fan of the club ever since I was born. My whole family are Rangers fans as well and I love this club, so it was a no-brainer.”

King believes his recent first-team experience has helped him “immensely”.

“I have had a few hard spells but it’s all about learning, you don’t make mistakes without learning,” he said. “It’s just about keeping my head down, keep working with the new staff and players, and it’s only going to help me.

“The Champions League was an amazing learning experience. I had a few difficult games there but it’s all about how you bounce back and respond to these type of setbacks.”

Meanwhile, manager Michael Beale has conceded any turnaround in the title race will require other clubs to do his side a favour by taking points off Celtic.

“I think the group need to start winning football matches, if I’m honest,” Beale said.

