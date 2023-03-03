The former Ballymena man weighed in with three goals in February for the league leaders.

Millar said: "I'm delighted to win this award. On a personal level I think I've had a decent enough month, but more importantly the team has had a good month. We've won all our games, we're still in the Irish Cup and we're six points clear at the top of the league - you can't ask for better than that.

"But it's still early days yet. We need to dig in and show a strong mentality if we're to win silverware. Any of the top six can still win the league. It shows just how good the product here is."

