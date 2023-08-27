The Park put in a credible performance against Warrenpoint but a six-minute collapse saw Hughes’ men concede three goals just before the half-time whistle.

It was a harsh lesson for Moyola who arguably showed the greater attacking threat before Steven Ball’s free-kick broke the deadlock on 39 minutes, with Jamie O’Flaherty and Jim O’Hanlon also getting their names on the scoresheet.

"I think that's a fair assessment,” Hughes answered when asked about the six-minute spell being the only difference between the sides.

"That is the frustration in the game because we prepared for it all week and probably for the first 36 or 37 minutes of the contest, the plan went well and contained them.

"I think with a bit better decision making we probably would have got into half-time before they scored.

"It's six or seven minutes that contained a great free-kick, a penalty and they only had one shot at half-time, yet they went in 3-0 ahead.

"I think if you finish ahead of Limavady or Warrenpoint - you won't be too far away.

"I see a lot of Bangor from last season in Warrenpoint in terms of experience and they can weather the storm."

Moyola will be playing their initial games at the Coleraine Showgrounds due to works being carried out on the pitch at Mill Meadow.

Despite being appreciative of the Bannsiders’ generosity, Hughes admits he is looking forward to getting back to the Castledawson venue.

"Our pitch at Mill Meadow was one of the first 3G pitches to be installed 13 years ago,” he added.

"It is due an overhaul and the reality is that we have to wait, like a lot of clubs, on funding to support the costs of the new pitch going down.

"We've been playing away from home since the end of January this year, so we can't wait for it to be all resolved and get back to Mill Meadow.