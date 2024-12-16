Linfield ace Joel Cooper set to swap Windsor Park for the Coleraine Showgrounds in eye-catching move

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 16th Dec 2024, 20:21 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 12:10 BST
Coleraine are set to seal a stunning transfer for Linfield winger Joel Cooper.

The News Letter understands that the 28-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a move to The Showgrounds.

Head coach Dean Shiels said after last weekend's defeat to Linfield - in which Cooper scored - that he was "delighted" with how transfer business was set to unfold on the Ballycastle Road in the upcoming transfer windows - and this is a real statement of intent.

It is believed that Cooper has already agreed a pre-contract switch at The Showgrounds as his existing deal at Linfield runs out at the end of the season.

However, it is anticipated that Coleraine may move to bring the former Oxford United man to the north coast in the upcoming January window.

