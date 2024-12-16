Joel Cooper is set for a switch to Coleraine from Linfield

Coleraine are set to seal a stunning transfer for Linfield winger Joel Cooper.

The News Letter understands that the 28-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a move to The Showgrounds.

Head coach Dean Shiels said after last weekend's defeat to Linfield - in which Cooper scored - that he was "delighted" with how transfer business was set to unfold on the Ballycastle Road in the upcoming transfer windows - and this is a real statement of intent.

It is believed that Cooper has already agreed a pre-contract switch at The Showgrounds as his existing deal at Linfield runs out at the end of the season.