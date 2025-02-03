Linfield FC haved signed winger Callumn Morrison from Falkirk for an undisclosed fee. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Scottish winger Callumn Morrison has joined Premiership leaders Linfield from Falkirk on a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A product of the Hearts academy, the 25-year-old made 30 first-team appearances for the club before moving to Falkirk, where he soon made a name for himself as one of the most promising players in the Scottish lower leagues.

Last season, Morrison played a key role in Falkirk’s unbeaten campaign in Scottish League One as the club sealed promotion to the Championship.

Blues boss David Healy said: “It's no secret that Callumn is a player we have admired and attempted to sign for some time, and we are thrilled to bring him to Linfield.

"His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability will add another dimension to our attacking options and adds more vital title-winning experience to our ranks.

"Callumn could easily have stayed in Scotland with there being interest from Premiership clubs but has made it clear that he wanted to come to Linfield and build on his ambition to win trophies. I believe he will be a fantastic addition to our squad as we push for further success.”

Morrison was named as PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year for the 2023-24 campaign and finished as the league’s top scorer with 64 goals, giving him the Golden Boot award.

Morrison’s agent, Nicky Nicholson, said he was sure Linfield’s latest signing would be a ‘massive success’.

“First of all I’d like to thank Linfield with how they have conducted themselves in everything around the transfer and how they have made Callumn and his family feel during the transition,” he said.

“I know Callumn will be a massive success moving forward in his career.

“I would like to emphasise my respect and gratitude to Linfield’s Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown who has been outstanding to work with throughout the process and it would be a pleasure to work with him again in the future.”

Linfield added St Mirren forward Kieran Offord, formerly on loan at Crusaders, to their attacking options last week.