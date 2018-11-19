Linfield and Cliftonville get involved in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day

Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day is returning to Northern Ireland and this year players from Linfield and Cliftonville football clubs have swapped their kits for festive knits, in support of the campaign.

Taking place on Friday 14th December; sports teams, workplaces, schools, nurseries, universities and households in their thousands have signed up across Northern Ireland.

Roy Carroll, Cameron Stewart, Benny Nielson, Matthew Clarke and Andrew Waterworth

This year is set to be the biggest and best yet with the charity expecting over 5 million people to take part, making Christmas Jumper Day one of the biggest annual charity fundraisers in the UK.

With the campaign now in its seventh year, Cliftonville striker Rory Donnelly encouraged people to get involved.

He said: “Myself and Joe were chuffed to be asked to take part in this year’s campaign, to help raise awareness for such a good cause. We are hoping these photos encourage other sports teams, schools and offices to take part.”

Andrew Waterworth from Linfield said: “It’s just a bit of fun and all you have to do is pull on a Christmas jumper and donate. Hopefully people will follow our lead and embrace looking as silly as we do, when it’s raising money for a local charity!”

For just £2 you can help children here at home in Northern Ireland, across the UK and internationally. To get involved sign up at christmasjumperday.org.