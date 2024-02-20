Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a big clash between second and third, Linfield would pick up all three points to leapfrog the Reds as Kyle McClean, Daniel Finlayson and Chris McKee all found the back of the net at Solitude.

The visitors - who came into the contest hurting after last Friday's defeat to Coleraine - would almost take the lead in peculiar circumstances as Reds stopper David Odumosu slipped on the Solitude surface. This allowed Rhys Annett to have a strike on goal but his attempt sailed wide with seven minutes played.

Just after Ronan Hale failed to hit the target with a strike from distance, 'keeper Odumosu would blow yet another sigh of relief as he dropped McClean's cross, with Sam Ashford clearing his lines for the Reds.

Chris McKee wheels away in delight after making it 3-0 to Linfield

On 24 minutes, Cliftonville would have the next chance of the contest as an inviting cross by Jonny Addis was headed goalwards by Ashford but Chris Johns held firm.

A minute later, good football by the visitors allowed Matthew Fitzpatrick and Annett to tee-up Matthew Clarke but the full-back was denied a goal on his 400th appearance after his effort was blocked.

Linfield - who bagged two wins over Cliftonville in their previous meetings this season - should have scored on 28 minutes as McClean played the ball out to Ethan McGee. The full-back was able to cut the ball back to Fitzpatrick who lashed his shot well wide from a good position.

Soon after, Cliftonville would have Johns on full alert as neat footwork by Rory Hale allowed the midfielder to take a low effort which was dragged inches wide.

Linfield players celebrate after Daniel Finlayson netted a header against Cliftonville

The first chance of the second-half would fall to Cliftonville as Ronan Doherty’s long-throw was flicked on by Ashford but an onrushing Shea Kearney failed to get a meaningful touch onto the ball.

However, Linfield would take the lead on 54 minutes thanks to the lively Annett. The striker chased down Fitzpatrick’s through ball and nipped in front of Paddy Burns to square for McClean to lash home from close range.

David Healy’s side would lose Chris Shields to injury but his replacement would give Linfield a two-goal cushion on 64 minutes. A superb corner-kick delivery by Clarke was met by Finlayson who headed beyond Odumosu.

The hosts needed an instant response but Odhran Casey’s strike from 25 yards failed to clear the crossbar, whilst Clarke headed wide at the other end from McClean’s cross on 70 minutes.

The impressive McGee would set-up Linfield’s next chance of the evening as his cross was headed by Clarke into the path of substitute Chris McKee who had a strike cleared off the line by Rory Hale.

McKee wouldn’t have to wait long to have his say as a corner-kick was glanced by Finlayson towards the striker who made no mistake for 3-0.

Remarkably, Linfield could have added a fourth as both full-backs combined but Clarke couldn’t convert from McGee’s cross.