The Blues may have suffered a horrible opening to their title defence – with four defeats to date – but recent performances would suggest it as folly to write off David Healy’s boys on the scent of their fifth successive title.

It was McKee who got the Blues on their way with a classy little first-half finish.

Then defender Jimmy Callacher also grabbed his first goal of the season with another wonderful piece or opportunism after the restart in his 350th appearance in a blue shirt.

Linfield players celebrate during a 2-0 win over Ballymena United

Ballymena had the first sniff at goal on five minutes. Always dangerous from set-pieces, Ross Redman whipped in a corner-kick from the right that was flicked on by Kym Nelson for Dougie Wilson but he could only head into the gloves of Chris Johns.

The Sky Blues threatened again when Redman’s free-kick was met by Conor Keeley, but David McDaid was unable to benefit from the defender’s flick-on.

United were only inches away from taking the lead on 22 minutes. The alert McDaid picked up a clearance from Callacher and after a jinking solo run, he curled in a beauty from 20 yards that fizzed just past the post.

On 27 minutes, Kirk Millar’s cross to the back post was met by Robbie McDaid and his knockdown met by Cammy Palmer, whose volley was deflected over the top.

But the Blues benefited from the resulting corner-kick. Millar sent in a great delivery initially met by Keeley but it fell invitingly for Callacher, who found McKee and he rammed home from close-range.

Ten minutes before the interval, Millar changed his corner-kick routine, whipping in a near-post cross that was met by McDaid, only for his header to flash wide.

United came storming from the traps after the restart with Ryan Waide capitalising on a moment of casualness from Sam Roscoe but he decided to try his luck from distance and failed to trouble Johns.

But the Blues struck with a devastating and clinical finish on 51 minutes. Once more, Millar was the provider - his corner-kick was met by Callacher, who torpedoed low past O’Neill.

United attempted to repair the damage but with 10 minutes remaining, Place’s corner-kick was powered by the post by the head of Keeley.

McDaid then tried his luck with a 25-yard drive that looped into the gloves of Johns.

Linfield should have put the icing on the cake on 88 minutes when Mulgrew was hauled down by O’Neill. Referee Jamie Robinson had no hesitating in awarding the penalty kick.

The usually lethal Chris Shields stepped up to ram his shot against the post – the effort actually whacked both posts.

