Linfield benefit from Belfast first-leg boost on way to aggregate win
Chris McKee’s Belfast brace and a Jack Scott finish helped Linfield carry a 3-1 advantage into the road trip.
That home boost proved crucial overall as Vllaznia secured a single-goal success off Bekim’s Balaj header in the second leg but Linfield enjoyed aggregate glory by 3-2.
Mehdi Coba had an early home goal ruled out.
Esat Mala forced Chris Johns into a smart stop and the Linfield goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Ildi Gruda.
Joel Cooper fired past the post during the Blues’ sole significant first-half attacking threat.
Marko Juric cleared the crossbar following a period of home set-piece pressure early in the second half.
Balaj broke the deadlock on 54 minutes with a powerful header.
The scorer came close to a second but it proved the wrong side of the upright.
Linfield had to regroup and work hard to defend a string of balls into the danger area – with a Vllaznia penalty shout waved away during the late pressure.
Coba had a late sight of goal but David Healy’s Blues held on to the upper hand.
LINFIELD: Johns, Hall, Scott, Newberry, M.Clarke, Millar, Shields, McClean, Cooper (A.Clarke, 81), Fitzpatrick (Devine, 81), McKee (Mulgrew, 67).
Subs (not used): Walsh, Williamson, Haygarth, Robertson, Annett, McKay, McStravick, Doherty.