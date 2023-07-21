News you can trust since 1737
Linfield benefit from Belfast first-leg boost on way to aggregate win

Linfield wrapped up Europa Conference League progress past Vllaznia of Albania with an away tie built on defensive resolve following the first-leg’s attacking prowess.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 21st Jul 2023, 01:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 01:17 BST

Chris McKee’s Belfast brace and a Jack Scott finish helped Linfield carry a 3-1 advantage into the road trip.

That home boost proved crucial overall as Vllaznia secured a single-goal success off Bekim’s Balaj header in the second leg but Linfield enjoyed aggregate glory by 3-2.

Mehdi Coba had an early home goal ruled out.

Linfield’s Ben Hall (left) working hard against Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League win. (Photo by Pacemaker)Linfield’s Ben Hall (left) working hard against Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League win. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Linfield’s Ben Hall (left) working hard against Vllaznia in the Europa Conference League win. (Photo by Pacemaker)
Esat Mala forced Chris Johns into a smart stop and the Linfield goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Ildi Gruda.

Joel Cooper fired past the post during the Blues’ sole significant first-half attacking threat.

Marko Juric cleared the crossbar following a period of home set-piece pressure early in the second half.

Balaj broke the deadlock on 54 minutes with a powerful header.

The scorer came close to a second but it proved the wrong side of the upright.

Linfield had to regroup and work hard to defend a string of balls into the danger area – with a Vllaznia penalty shout waved away during the late pressure.

Coba had a late sight of goal but David Healy’s Blues held on to the upper hand.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hall, Scott, Newberry, M.Clarke, Millar, Shields, McClean, Cooper (A.Clarke, 81), Fitzpatrick (Devine, 81), McKee (Mulgrew, 67).

Subs (not used): Walsh, Williamson, Haygarth, Robertson, Annett, McKay, McStravick, Doherty​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

