The former Manchester United and Brentford trainee joined the Blues in January this year on a short-term contract until the end of the last season.

However, Linfield and Haygarth have come to an agreement that will see the 21-year-old remain at Windsor Park next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on Linfield’s official website, boss David Healy stated that Haygarth is determined to show the Blues faithful what he can do on the pitch during the upcoming campaign.

Max Haygarth (21) has agreed a new one-year deal at Linfield

"I'm pleased to be able to advise our supporters that we've agreed a one-year contract with Max Haygarth,” he said.

"Max joined us on a short-term contract in January with a view to extending his stay at the end of the season and it's been pleasing that we've been able to reach agreement on this new deal.

"He's a 21-year-old forward player who knows the club and the league and he's looking forward to getting a good pre-season under his belt with a view to making a positive contribution and impression over the duration of the contract that we've now agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's come through the ranks at Manchester United and Brentford so he's a young player of real potential who I'm looking forward to working with in the build-up to the new season.

"He's happy and settled at the club and looking forward to showing everyone what he can do in the season ahead."