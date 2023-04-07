The Blues completed the month of March unbeaten, winning the BetMcLean Cup along the way against Coleraine.

Healy said: "It's a pleasure to win this trophy for a third time this season - and I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Reavey Solicitors - but it's not about personal accolades it's about the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was delighted with how we played in the cup final and we have given ourselves a chance in the league, even though Larne remain clear favourites.

Linfield boss David Healy receives his Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month award for March from Ruth Gorman.

"Our aim is to carry this form into the post-split fixtures and keep the fight going for as long as possible. We want to go down fighting."