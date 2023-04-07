Linfield boss David Healy named Manager of the Month for March after remaining unbeaten
Linfield boss David Healy has been named Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.
The Blues completed the month of March unbeaten, winning the BetMcLean Cup along the way against Coleraine.
Healy said: "It's a pleasure to win this trophy for a third time this season - and I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Reavey Solicitors - but it's not about personal accolades it's about the team.
"I was delighted with how we played in the cup final and we have given ourselves a chance in the league, even though Larne remain clear favourites.
"Our aim is to carry this form into the post-split fixtures and keep the fight going for as long as possible. We want to go down fighting."
Healy’s men trail Larne by five points as they aim to regain their Gibson Cup crown with just five games remaining.