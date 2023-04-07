News you can trust since 1737
Linfield boss David Healy named Manager of the Month for March after remaining unbeaten

Linfield boss David Healy has been named Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read

The Blues completed the month of March unbeaten, winning the BetMcLean Cup along the way against Coleraine.

Healy said: "It's a pleasure to win this trophy for a third time this season - and I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Reavey Solicitors - but it's not about personal accolades it's about the team.

"I was delighted with how we played in the cup final and we have given ourselves a chance in the league, even though Larne remain clear favourites.

Linfield boss David Healy receives his Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month award for March from Ruth Gorman.Linfield boss David Healy receives his Reavey Solicitors Manager of the Month award for March from Ruth Gorman.
"Our aim is to carry this form into the post-split fixtures and keep the fight going for as long as possible. We want to go down fighting."

Healy’s men trail Larne by five points as they aim to regain their Gibson Cup crown with just five games remaining.

