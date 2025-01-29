David Healy watched his Linfield side stretch their lead at the top of the Premiership table to 19 points

Linfield boss David Healy took a swipe at the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) over their fixture schedule after watching his side beat Crusaders at Windsor Park.

The Blues stretched their lead at the summit to a colossal 19 points after goals from Joel Cooper and Chris McKee sealed a 2-1 win against the Hatchetmen, who had equalised on the night through Ross Clarke.

All the games came in the opening 45 minutes with Linfield reduced to ten men late on as Matthew Fitzpatrick was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Speaking to Linfield's social media platforms after the game, Healy questioned the decision for his side to be scheduled to play just three days before the Irish Cup game at Glentoran, who were not in action themselves.

"We pushed NIFL for when this game was to be re-arranged,” he said.

"We wanted it next Tuesday after the Irish Cup and this was before the Glentoran game was made.

"We were shocked and I think I'm surprised...we played an equal amount of games of others but we were forced to play this on a Tuesday night.

"After the draw was made we asked NIFL if we could move it for fairness and integrity.

"There were no other games played tonight. I'm surprised the Glentoran game wasn't played tonight.

"The generator let them down against Larne but there was an opportunity I thought for both teams to play on a Tuesday before going into a really important game.

"We said to the players in there that we will need to go again and use a little bit of a tough mentality to turn up to the Oval with what we have.”

Healy said that whilst his side weren’t at their free-flowing best against Crusaders – the most important thing was coming out with all three points.

He stated: "It was hard fought...we weren't at our best and that was clear.

"We were nowhere near the standard we were on Saturday (vs Cliftonville).

"It wasn't the most glamorous game, but again, when you play against Crusaders, it can be difficult but we found a way of winning the game.

"It's important when you're not at your best you have to find moments.

"Overall, considering the effort we put in late on Saturday night, to come and work equally as hard but not as effectively let’s be honest, getting the three points is crucial.”

The red card brandished to Fitzpatrick means the striker must watch the ‘Big Two’ derby at Glentoran from the stands, with Healy less than impressed with the decision made by referee Declan Hassan.

"For me, Fitzy's red card is not a second yellow,” he continued.

"We were told at the start of the season about meeting a certain criteria for second yellows – I don't think that was the case.

"The lad came in on the blind side of him and I don't think there was any malice in it.

"I don't think there's any force in it, there was certainly not that much intention because he couldn't see him, so that's a frustrating one.