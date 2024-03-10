Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a competitive opening 40 minutes in front of an attendance of 9179, it would be two set-pieces which would prove to be Portadown's downfall as Ben Hall headed home from Kirk Millar's corner, before Luke Wilson scored an unfortunate own goal from Joel Cooper's set-piece four minutes later.

David Healy’s men would have the final done and dusted within the hour mark as a neat passage of play allowed Kyle McClean to pass for Rhys Annett to convert from close range.

Portadown would get a goal their play deserved as Ryan Mayse’s cross was headed home by Eamon Fyfe from close range as Linfield ran out 3-1 victors to lift the trophy for the 12th time in their history.

Linfield defender Ben Hall celebrates after opening the scoring in the BetMcLean Cup final against Portadown

In a blistering start to proceedings, Linfield had Hall to thank as the big defender blocked Fyfe's shot after Mayse was initially denied in the build-up.

After Matthew Fitzpatrick headed over for the Blues from McClean's cross, Linfield were bailed out by another expert block as Daniel Finlayson smothered Mayse's low attempt from Fyfe's cut-back.

Linfield thought they had taken the lead on 16 minutes as Matthew Clarke's shot was parried by Aaron Hogg into the path of Fitzpatrick who had his celebrations cut short by an offside flag.

Fitzpatrick would be denied just before the half hour mark as a Millar cross was flicked on by Hall into the striker. The summer arrival from Glenavon would hit an instinctive scissor kick which saw the ball cannon off the crossbar.

On 40 minutes, Fitzpatrick linked-up with strike partner Annett but the latter's daisycutter was turned around the post by Portadown stopper Aaron Hogg.

However, Linfield would take the lead from the resulting corner kick as Millar's cross wasn't cleared and Hall was the quickest to react to head the ball home.

Portadown crucially needed the half-time whistle as Fitzpatrick fizzed wide from McClean's cross but they couldn't hold out as Linfield went 2-0 up.

This time it was Cooper's corner kick which did the damage as the ball was headed into his own net by defender Luke Wilson.

Linfield made a bright after the interval as a delightful pass by Millar sent McClean on his way but the midfielder’s strike hit the side netting.

However, the Blues didn’t have to wait long to put the result beyond doubt as neat play found the influential McClean inside the box and he squared for Annett to pass the ball into an empty net on 56 minutes.

Portadown boss Niall Currie made a double substitution to get back into the contest but he had Hogg to thank on 71 minutes as Fitzpatrick teed up Annett who was denied by a finger tip stop by the ex-Glentoran custodian.

On 75 minutes, the Ports would pull a goal back as Mayse was was found on the left-hand side and he held a cross up to the back post which was headed in by Coleraine loanee Fyfe.

That was as it good as it got for Portadown – despite Chapman being denied by Chris Johns – as Linfield continue chasing down a domestic treble.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Millar (McBrien ‘90 mins), McClean, Cooper (Newberry ‘80 mins), Hall, Clarke, Mulgrew, Fitzpatrick (Doherty ‘90 mins), Annett (McKee ‘76 mins), Archer.

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), McCullough, Graham.

PORTADOWN: Hogg, D. Wilson, L. Wilson, Chapman, McCawl (Montgomery ‘82 mins), Mayse, Russell (McElroy ‘61 mins), Fyfe (Coyle ‘86 mins), Traynor, Barr (Kane ‘61 mins), Thompson.

Subs Not Used: Buchanan (GK), Redman, Diau.