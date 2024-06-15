Linfield clinch deal for Scottish midfielder as highly-sought defender makes the move to Loughgall on a three-year deal
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has joined the Windsor Park outfit after his contract at St. Johnstone came to an end.
Ballantyne started his football career in the Hearts youth set up before moving to St. Johnstone where he spent nine years involving numerous loan spells in Scotland's League One and League Two where he would rack up over 100 appearances.
"We're very happy to welcome Cammy to Northern Ireland and Windsor Park,” Healy told Linfield’s official website.
"Cammy comes with great pedigree having played at the top level in Scotland as well as gaining vital experience at Montrose and Clyde. He's a box to box midfielder who will add not only quality to the squad but a winning mentality that any Linfield player needs to have.
"We look forward to getting him on the training pitch with the rest of the team as we prepare for European football in July."
Meanwhile, Loughgall have announced the arrival of defender Lewis Francis on a three-year deal after agreeing a deal with Dungannon Swifts.
Francis was a star performer for Bangor last season and hit double figures in terms of goals, with several other top flight clubs chasing his signature.
Furthermore, Newry City have completed a deal for 18-year-old goalkeeper Oisin McStay upon the expiration of his registration at Warrenpoint Town.
City boss Barry Gray said signing a ‘keeper was “a massive priority” after the retirement of Steven Maguire last season.
