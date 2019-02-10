Linfield: David Healy named January’s top manager

David Healy has been named Manager of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer guided Linfield to seven wins in the month of January, with success in both the league and the cup competitions.

Over the course of the month the Blues claimed wins over Ards, Ballyclare Comrades, Ballymena United, Warrenpoint Town, Crusaders, Newry City and Glentoran.

Upon collecting the Belleek trophy, Healy said, “As ever, it’s an honour to be named Manager of the Month and I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for their support.

“January was a difficult month for us with so many cup games, so to come through it with a 100% record was great.

“The praise really has to go to the players who worked their socks off in January.

“It’s typical that we lost our first game of February just after I found out I’d won this award, but we will not let our heads drop.

“There are a lot of big games to come with the League Cup final next on the agenda.”

NIFWA chairman Keith Bailie said, “It’s the second Manager of the Month award David has won this season, which reflects the sort of success Linfield have enjoyed this season.

“To finish such a busy month with a 100% record is a special achievement.”