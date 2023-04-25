The defender – who initially joined the Blues at the start of the season on a year long loan – will stay at Windsor Park for the 2023-24 campaign after signing a one-year deal upon the expiry of his loan arrangement.

The deal is subject to completion of the international clearance formalities with Linfield paying a small fee for the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlayson has been a mainstay in the Linfield defence since joining last summer and has amassed 52 appearances for David Healy’s side so far this season in all competitions.

Daniel Finlayson has agreed a one-year contract to remain at Linfield for the 2023/24 campaign.

The former Northern Ireland under 21 international, who qualifies for the Province through his grandmother, helped Linfield secure the BetMcLean Cup in March following a 2-0 win against Coleraine.

The ex-Rangers trainee – who also had loan spells with Kelty Hearts and at Orange County in the United States – was named in the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Team of the Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Healy underlined his delight at securing the defender’s signature as he looks to wrestle the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park following Larne’s historic triumph.

“Daniel has performed consistently for us this season,” he told the Linfield FC website.

"He is strong defensively and shows a professional attitude to training and match preparation.

"I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him as he develops further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finlayson believes he has improved under Healy’s tutelage and is delighted to spend another year living in the capital.

“I am very pleased to extend my stay at Windsor Park,” he added.

"I feel my game has improved since working under David Healy and his coaching staff.

"I’m looking forward to pre-season and rejoining the squad after a break. Belfast is a great city and I’m delighted to spend another year, playing at this great club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said: “Daniel has featured in every game as well as in their European ties. We feel Daniel now needs regular first-team football at his age and we can’t guarantee that for him at this stage.