Linfield ease into County Antrim Shield second round

Linfield progressed to the second round of the County Antrim Shield following their 5-1 win over East Belfast at Windsor Park last night.

David Healy named a side mixed with youth and experience with 15-year-old Charlie Allen starting on the right wing.

Both sides had chances in an entertaining start to the game.

Joel Cooper and Matthew Shevlin both went close inside six minutes, while at the other end Daniel Purkis fired over when well placed.

The opening goal arrived on 19 minutes as Shevlin chested the ball into the path of Daniel Reynolds, who coolly slotted home.

Teenager Allen then fired a shot inches wide four minutes later.

Right on half time Stephen Fallon crashed a volley off the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The Blues doubled their lead ten minutes into the second half when an attempted clearance cannoned into the net.

Substitute Andy Waterworth struck the woodwork before Ryan McGivern made it 3-0 with 19 minutes to go when he headed homeAndy Mitchell’s corner.

The hosts made it 4-0 five minutes later after a great move down the left-hand side.

Matty Clarke found Shevlin in the box, and the striker dropped the shoulder before drilling home left footed.

Waterworth forced Hagan into a smart save from distance.

Then Clarke struck the base of the post with another stinging effort as Linfield ramped up the pressure.

Remarkably though it was the visitors who scored as Andrew Kane slid in at the back post to convert Stephen Cockroft’s low cross from the left, much to the delight of the visiting support.

Waterworth was denied by Hagan again before the striker finally grabbed a goal in the first minute of additional time when he fired in from close range.

Linfield will host Cliftonville in the second round of the competition.