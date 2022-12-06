Had it been a boxing match at the BetMcLean Oval, the referee would have had every right to stop it long before the 3-0 finish. It was undoubtedly the best performance of the season by David Healy’s boys.

Defender Sam Roscoe headed them into an early lead, with Eetu Vertainen bagging a second before the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Cammy Palmer piled on the agony 15 minutes from time – much to the delight of the big Blues following.

Eetu Vertainen (right) helped Linfield home against Glentoran across the BetMcLean Cup semi-final by scoring in the 3-0 derby success

Linfield already have the Co Antrim Shield final - against Larne - to look forward to and now they have a date in March for the BetMcLean Cup decider. They are now the only team in the Irish League that can achieve a clean sweep of top trophies.

Following an untidy opening, the Blues broke the deadlock on 19 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Clarke whipped in a corner-kick from the right, which was met by Roscoe and his bullet header flashed past a startled Aaron McCarey.

It was all Linfield after that. Skipper Jamie Mulgrew took off a surge through the middle only to have the ball nicked off his toe by Aidan Wilson. It turned out to be the defender’s final contribution because he sustained a knee injury as he made the tackle and had to hobble off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield had the ball in the net again on 26 minutes when Joel Cooper finished smartly after picking up a pass from Vertainen, but he had strayed into an offside position.

The Blues threatened again. This time Daniel Finalyson floated the ball to the back post, which was just too high for former Glentoran forward Robbie McDaid, whose header looped over the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Healy’s boys struck again in devastating style on 31 minutes. Chris Shields produced a wonder pass to send Vertainen hurtling clear and, although he failed to pull the trigger, he cleverly worked the ball on to his left foot before smashing low past McCarey and a posse of covering defenders.

Over-run Glentoran at last put the Blues under a bit of pressure at the other end, but Aaron Wightman’s strong run through the middle ended with his parting shot being blocked by Jimmy Callacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy’s boys really should have been out of sight before the break. Glentoran had McCarey to thank for producing two outstanding saves in the space of 60 seconds.

The first from a Roscoe header that he touched over the top and the second from Callacher, down low to his right at the base of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vertainen was always a threat. He had the ball whipped off his toe when Cooper’s free-kick fell to him on the edge of the box, before he took a heavy touch to a Finlayson cross.

Fifteen minutes from time, Shields sent substitute Conor Pepper free on the right and, when he lofted his cross to the back post, McDaid flicked it back across goal for Palmer to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although two added minutes went up on the fourth official’s board, referee Tim Marshall blew up early because of what appeared to be a serious head injury to Glentoran’s Mal Smith.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wilson (Clucas, 25), McCullough, Wightman, Burns, Marshall, Plum (Smith, 45), Devlin, Roy (McLaughlin, 65), J.Donnelly, Purkis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): Webber, R.Donnelly, Murray, Murphy.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson, Clarke, Roscoe, Callacher, Shields, Mulgrew (McClean, 70), Palmer (Newberry, 85), Vertainen, Cooper (Pepper, 73), McDaid (Newberry, 85).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): Walsh, McKee, Devine