Linfield go eight points clear in the Sports Direct Premiership as Chris McKee comes off the bench to devastating effect against Cliftonville
On a cold evening in north Belfast, Linfield would have the first sight of goal on 16 minutes. A loose pass by Shea Kearney was seized upon by Matthew Clarke but the full-back failed to find the target from distance.
Moments later, a delightful cross by Kirk Millar was on the money for Matthew Fitzpatrick but the Linfield striker headed off target despite being unmarked.
On 20 minutes, the hosts had a shout for a penalty as a poor back pass by Euan East put Chris Johns in trouble.
As a result, the Linfield goalkeeper couldn't fully grasp possession of the ball which allowed Reds striker Ben Wilson to attempt to cross, however, his delivery into the box appeared to strike East but referee Shane Andrews waved play on.
Just after the half hour mark, Jim Magilton's side threatened as a ball over the top by Odhran Casey found the run of Wilson. The in-form striker tried to send the ball goalwards but his attempt was thwarted by the body of an onrushing Johns.
A minute later, Ronan Doherty would be picked out by Chris Gallagher but his strike from distance went wide of the near post.
Just before the half-time whistle, Linfield would forge forward with a quick counter-attack with Millar's drive from an acute angle going over the crossbar.
The Blues – who had the best chances without as much possession in the first half – carved out the first two opportunities after the break but Cliftonville goalkeeper David Odumosu showed safe hands by denying Millar and Jamie Mulgrew.
However, Cliftonville would take a firm grip of the game thereafter as Doherty’s deep cross found Rory Hale in space but his low effort was turned away by the legs of Johns.
A piece of magic almost made the breakthrough as Doherty’s cross yet again found a man in red, with Gormley’s instinctive flick being saved by a grateful Johns.
Two minutes later, a busy Johns would show his reflexes to tip Rory Hale’s strike from the edge of the box over the crossbar as the Cliftonville pressure intensified.
The hosts would be left frustrated yet again on 66 minutes as Reece Jordan was bundled over at the edge of the area. Referee Andrews would play a great advantage which saw Wilson strike the post.
Those missed chances would be punished as Linfield took the lead on 77 minutes. A mis-placed header by Luke Turner allowed Chris McKee through on goal and the substitute delightfully lobbed the ball over a stranded Odumosu.
McKee – who was on duty for Northern Ireland U21’s through the week – nearly sealed the deal for David Healy’s men as his curling effort from 25 yards went inches by the post.
The closest Cliftonville would go to bagging an equaliser would be through long range efforts but neither Ronan Hale nor Jordan could find a way past Johns as Linfield held firm for all three points.