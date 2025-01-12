Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh named Player of the Month for December after not conceding a goal

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 12th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh collects his Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month award from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke
Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh collects his Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month award from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke
Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh is the Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for December.

Walsh did not concede goal in the month of December, keeping clean sheets against Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Glentoran.

Walsh said: "It's nice to be recognised. Sometimes goalkeepers are forgotten about and people don't appreciate how much we do in games, so it's nice to get an individual award.

"It was a good month for me but I wouldn't be able to do it without the outfield players in front of me."

Peter Campbell of Glenavon was runner-up for the December award, with Ryan Mayse of Portadown in third.

