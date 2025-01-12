Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh collects his Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month award from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke

Linfield goalkeeper David Walsh is the Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for December.

Walsh did not concede goal in the month of December, keeping clean sheets against Coleraine, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Glentoran.

Walsh said: "It's nice to be recognised. Sometimes goalkeepers are forgotten about and people don't appreciate how much we do in games, so it's nice to get an individual award.

"It was a good month for me but I wouldn't be able to do it without the outfield players in front of me."