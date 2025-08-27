Linfield have issued a spectator behaviour ahead of their play-off second-leg against Shelbourne

Linfield have called on their supporters to back the club “loudly and proudly” ahead of tomorrow night’s Conference League play-off second-leg against Shelbourne.

The Blues know they have it all to do if they are to reach the league phase of Europe’s third-tier competition as they trail the League of Ireland champions by a two-goal deficit.

Linfield were hit with a €12,000 fine by UEFA for two incidents after the two teams met each other in Champions League qualifying last month.

The Irish League champions were sanctioned with a €10,000 (£8,727) fine for the "racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters" and €2,000 (£1,745) for the lighting of fireworks at Windsor Park.

A one-game partial stadium closure, which is suspended for a probationary period of two years, hangs over the club as well.

Ahead of the latest meeting between the two teams on Thursday night, Linfield have issued a plea to fans to behave themselves in a way that avoids bringing “further damaging financial sanctions” upon the club.

The statement on the club’s social media platforms reads: “Linfield Football Club wishes to appeal to its loyal supporters to back the club loudly and proudly on Thursday night at our crucial UEFA Conference League play-off game against Shelbourne.

“It is imperative, however, that no actions are taken which would further tarnish the name and reputation of this great club and bring further damaging financial sanctions against us.

“A robust security operation has been put in place for this game and anyone who attempts to bring pyrotechnics into the stadium or is engaged in any form of sectarian chanting will face investigation, likely prosecution and a ban from Linfield games.

“Let us all play our part and make it a truly memorable night at Windsor Park.”

The game is taking place at the same time as a concert at the nearby Boucher Road Playing Fields.

40,000 people are expected to attend the outdoor gig as Sam Fender takes to the stage.