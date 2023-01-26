The Danske Bank Premiership side submitted a proposal to change their name to the IFA's Football Committee which was granted ahead of the new campaign.

A club statement also confirmed that Linfield will change the colour of their shorts from white to a dark colour to help players feel comfortable when competing during the menstrual cycle.

The Blues have already returned to pre-season training as preparations get underway for the 2023 NIFL Danske Bank Women's Premiership and the latest development has been welcomed by Women's secretary, Neil Morrow.

Linfield have announced their Ladies team will now be known as Linfield FC Women.

“Whilst the governing body and regional association require a method to demarcate our teams, we see it as an important step to remove the gender assignation," he told Linfield's official website.

"The players are Linfield players, regardless of gender. Therefore, our team playing in the NIFL Women’s Premiership will be referred to as Linfield.

“Our home playing strip has traditionally seen us play in white shorts. Going forward, our players will play in darker coloured shorts, both home and away, to alleviate any anxiety this can cause."

Louise McFederick, who has been at Linfield Women for nearly ten years, voiced her praise at the news.

“This is a welcome change and it’s great that the club recognises and supports the players in this way.