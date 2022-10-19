The hangover from Friday night’s defeat by rivals Glentoran was very much evident – on and off the pitch.

It was substitute Eetu Vertainen who hit the winner – three minutes from time – in the 3-2 success.

Kirk Millar shot the Blues ahead in the first half but a Matthew Fitzpatrick double had the Linfield fans on the edge of their seats.

Linfield’s Eetu Vertainen scores the winning goal against Glenavon

Joel Cooper managed to level on 75 minutes before Vertainen came off the bench to win it right at the end.

The result meant that Linfield did inch into the top six in the Danske Bank Premiership table - but only on goal difference over Carrick Rangers.

It was the visitors who had the first sniff at goal, with Peter Campbell having a go from distance that Blues goalkeeper Chris Johns managed to beat away.

Gary Hamilton’s boys went close again when Conor Scannell fizzed over a free-kick – after Kirk Millar had flattened Jack Malone -- from the left that was met by defender Calum Birney, whose header flashed into the side-netting.

The Blues came roaring back with Cooper beginning to pull the strings down the left. He cut through the Glenavon defence on eight minutes before sending Robbie McDaid through on goal, who could only roll his shot wide – a big chance.

It was Cooper again who burst into action four minutes later, this time sending Millar into the right channel.

But, just as he pulled the trigger, defender Danny Wallace came in with a telling block.

Linfield edged on front on 17 minutes. It was no surprise that Cooper was the provider, pulling the ball back on the left wing for Millar to drill home with conviction.

Healy’s team should have been out of sight on 26 minutes.

Again, Cooper took off on an impressive solo dash before picking out McDaid, but instead of bearing down on goal he attempted to curl the ball around Rory Brown, who saved easily.

Glenavon were rewarded with an equaliser four minutes before the interval. Campbell cut in from the left before picking out Fitzpatrick, who turned defender Sam Roscoe and took another little shimmy before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

After a quiet opening sparring session on the restart, it was Glenavon who carved out the first tangible opening with substitute Conor McCloskey looping over a great cross met by the unmarked Fitzpatrick, whose flick header inched just wide of the target.

But the visitors had better luck on 67 minutes. McCloskey crossed from the right and Fitzpatrick got up above everyone to flick home.

Hamilton’s team could only manage to hold their advantage eight minutes. McDaid’s cross from the right landed to Cooper on the left side of the box and, having spotted Brown out of position, he sent home a low drive .