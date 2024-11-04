Linfield boss David Healy has made a plea for the club’s supporters to continue to get behind the team in the correct manner after yesterday’s comeback victory at Carrick Rangers.

The Linfield players and staff received criticism from certain sections of the travelling support at half-time after falling behind to Joe Crowe’s early effort.

However, the league leaders were able to turn the game on its head with three goals in the last 15 minutes of the contest as Kyle McClean, Joel Cooper and Chris Shields’ penalty sealed a 3-1 win in east Antrim in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

When asked about the comments made by supporters at half-time, Healy stated that he can understand frustrations but that it could potentially have an adverse effect on his players.

"I've been record numerous times that I'm the biggest advocate for this football club,” he told Linfield’s social media platforms.

"I want from top to bottom the image to be the best it can be, I want the team to be the best it can be, I want the conduct to be the best it can be and of course, as a Linfield supporter, I get the frustration.

"But some of it is not needed...sometimes a little measure of where we are and where we're trying to get to.

"There's been a turnover of players, we have players out injured and we have some younger players stepping into this environment for the first time.

"Although we are not above a level of criticism, some of it is certainly not needed, some of it is unwarranted and sometimes there is a little gee-up needed and I get that.

"We have a huge, huge Linfield fanbase and I'm proud of the club that we are, the fanbase that we have and if we can add a little bit of satisfaction to them, that's my job done.

"We don't want to be going into the dressing room - albeit we're losing - beaten at half-time.”

Linfield’s win means they move five points clear at the summit of the Premiership and Healy said his side had to remain disciplined amid time wasting from the hosts.

The final score meant it was Stephen Baxter's first defeat since taking the Carrick job last month.

"Conceding the goal so early in the manner that we did put us on the back foot,” Healy added.

"We've played Carrick numerous times over the last couple of seasons and I think they're the best in the league at delaying the restart and taking time off the clock.

"That's not having a go at Stephen and his team...it was also previous with Stuart (King).

"You saw it at Windsor, we scored in the 96th or 97th minute with the added on time, so we allowed that by going behind.

"But credit to the players and I know there was a level of toxic nature, let's call it at half-time from supporters - but I get that.

"I comforted the players at half-time and said I'm not disappointed, of course I'm disappointed at being behind, but we need a bit more belief and get players in the right areas and we got that in the second half.

"We turned the scoreline around and we certainly deserved to win today with the amount of possession and chances.”